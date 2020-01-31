screens everywhere...

Learn more: https://www.samsung.com/us/connected-living/If you're a tech enthusiast, the refrigerator is probably the last thing you think about BUT I'm here to show you what a modern-day refrigerator should be like.

Meet Samsung's line of Family Hub refrigerator.

To start, it has a screen, yeah a screen!

This lets you control various connected devices around your hub, display images, and leave digital notes for your family.

It also has a camera inside so you can view what's in your fridge from wherever you are, like the grocery store.

That just scratches the surface of what Family Hub refrigerator can do.

