State Department Issues 'Do Not Travel' Warning For China

Anyone who continues on with plans to travel to China may be subject to sudden travel restrictions because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The State Department has now warned Americans to avoid all travel to China due to the "rapidly...

Spaniard not the Gladiator🆘️ 💙 Oh Looky here ,yet Trump trust Pres Xin. State Department Issues ‘Do Not Travel’ Warning To China Amid Coronavirus… https://t.co/RKJHBRR2rO 48 minutes ago

Barbara Kelly RT @wsoctv : BREAKING: The U.S. Department of State has issued a travel advisory urging citizens not to travel to China due to the novel cor… 46 minutes ago

CrewID U.S. State Department issues Level 4 Do Not Travel advisory for China. #travel #traveling #bizav https://t.co/3Uu2V2yhBf 43 minutes ago

Judy E 🇺🇸 {⭐️}🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @AFunnyValentine : LEVEL 4- DO NOT TRAVEL ADVISORY --State Department. No desire to visit China now or ever. #coronavirus https://t.co/s… 36 minutes ago

Nnjjeff RT @CandaceMcCowan7 : TRAVEL WARNING: US State Department issues 'do not travel' warning to China as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/z8jK8z… 24 minutes ago

Pakistan First RT @TimesofIslambad : In a positive move, US State Department issues new travel advisory for Pakistan https://t.co/Ut38Ri4sbA https://t.co/G… 23 minutes ago

Celestte ☽ ✧ RT @ABC7 : TRAVEL WARNING: US State Department issues 'do not travel' warning as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/2AbRXmxAKn 7 minutes ago