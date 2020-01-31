Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Woman in custody after security breach

Woman in custody after security breach

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Woman in custody after security breach

Woman in custody after security breach

There was a police-involved shooting not far from Mar-a-Lago Friday.

FHP was in pursuit of a black SUV heading towards two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago around 11:40 a.m.

When it breached both security checkpoints heading towards the main entrance, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Leeblev50045868

[email protected] RT @politico: Law enforcement officials say they have a 30-year-old woman in custody after the SUV she was driving breached a security chec… 5 minutes ago

GWPI

Gil Wilson Dallas Private Investigator Trump's Mar-a-Lago security breach: Officials shoot Connecticut woman's SUV after she crashes through checkpoints https://t.co/KMRNzNVS8z 17 minutes ago

MyArkLaMiss

KTVE - KARD Aa 30-year-old woman in custody after the SUV she was driving breached a security checkpoint at President Donald Tr… https://t.co/5bfbRH9uJh 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.