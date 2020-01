Trump Impeachment Trial: Republicans Say They Have Votes To Block Witnesses A LOCAL MEMORIAL FOR KOBEBRYANT A FEW DOZEN AVAILABLEWE WILL LET YOU KNOW WHY.THIS IS "EYEWITNESS NEWS"AT 5:00.WE ARE NOW STREAMING LIVE ONCBSN PHILLY.GOOD EVENING I'M UKEEWASHINGTON.I'M JESSICA CART CAR.FIRST AT 5:00 REPUBLICANS HAVETHE VOTES TO BLOCK WITNESSESFROM THE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL,AND MOVE TOWARDS ACQUITTAL.NATASHA BROWN JOINS US FROMTHE SATELLITE CENTER WITH THEVERY LATEST DEVELOPMENTS,NATASHA.REPORTER: HOUSE DEMOCRATSSAY A TRIAL WITH IN WITNESSESAMOUNTS TO A COVER UP.REPUBLICANS SAY HOUSE HASN'TMADE ITS CASE AND SHOULD HAVECALLED WITNESSES BEFOREIMPEACHING THE PRESIDENT.TODAY'S DEBATE OPENED JUSTAFTER 1:00.THE EVIDENCE PRESENTED OVERTHE PAST WEEK AND A HALFSTRONGLY SUPPORTS A VOTE TOCONVICT.REPORTER: SENATORS JUSTSEEN A NEW REPORT FROM THE NEWYORK TIMES ABOUT FORMERNATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR JOHNBOLTON'S UPCOMING BOOK.BOLTON ALLEGED BACK IN MAYPRESIDENT TRUMP DIRECTED HIMTO HELP WITH THE PRESSURECAMPAIGN FOR UKRAINE TOINVESTIGATE JOE BIDEN AND HISSON HUNTER.WHITE HOUSE SAYS MEETING WHEREHE CLAIM HE GOT THOSEINSTRUCTIONS NEVER HAPPEN.LETS PUT JOHN BOLTON UNDEROATH, LETS FIND OUT HOISTTELLING THE TRUTH.YOU CAN HAVE WITNESS THATHE IS PROVE A LOT OF THINGSPROBLEM IS WOULD IT PROVE,PROVE, PROVE, IT IS NOT ANIMPEACHABLE OFFENSE.REPORTER: DEMOCRATS NEEDSUPPORT FROM REPUBLICANS ANDSENATORS LEMAR ALEXANDER ANDLISA MURKOWSKI SAY THEY WILLOPPOSE NEW WITNESSES.ALEXANDER SAID HE DOESN'T NEEDTO HEAR FROM WITNESSES BECAUSEBELIEVE THE DEMOCRATS MADETHEIR CASE HE JUST DOESN'TTHINK IT IS IMPEACHABLE.LEMAR ALEXANDER I THINKSAID TO THOSE WHO WANT TODESTROY THE PRESIDENT YOU AREGOING TOO FAR, AND TO THOSEWHO CLAIM IT WAS PERFECT IDON'T AGREE.REPORTER: REPUBLICANS WILLLIKELY TRY TO MOVE QUICKLY TOA TIME VOTE AFTER DECISION ONWITNESSES HOPING TO ACQUIT THEPRESIDENT TONIGHT OR TOMORROW.BUT IT COULD STRETCH INTO NEXTWEEK.MY GUESS IT PROBABLY WILLCARRY US OVER IN THE FIRSTPART OF NEXT WEEK BUT WE HAVETHE IOWA CAUCUS ONFEBRUARY 3RD AND WE HAVE THESTATE OF THE UNION THE NEXTDAY.REPORTER: PRESIDENT SEEMEDCERTAIN ABOUT THE TRIALOUTCOME DURING A CAMPAIGNRALLY IN IOWA LAST NIGHT.THE DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TOOVERTURN THE LASSIE LEX, WEWILL MAKE SURE THAT THEY FACEANOTHER CRUSHING DEFEET IN2020.NOVEMBER 3RD.REPORTER: DEMOCRATICSENATORS HOPING TO CHALLENGEPRESIDENT TRUMP IN NOVEMBERARE EAGER TO GET TO THEIR OWNIOWA RALLIES AHEAD OF MONDAY'SCAUCUS.WELL, SENATORS ARE CONSIDERINGA PROPOSAL TO VOTE TODAY ONWITNESSES AND THEN THEY WOULDRESUME MACHINE FOR FINALARGUMENTS AND FOR SPEECH THATHE IS WILL GO INTO TUESDAY.FINAL VOTES WOULD BEWEDNESDAY.