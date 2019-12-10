Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cynthia Erivo > Cynthia Erivo Sings Aretha Franklin, Honors Harriet Tubman | Fishing for Answers

Cynthia Erivo Sings Aretha Franklin, Honors Harriet Tubman | Fishing for Answers

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 03:03s - Published < > Embed
Cynthia Erivo Sings Aretha Franklin, Honors Harriet Tubman | Fishing for Answers

Cynthia Erivo Sings Aretha Franklin, Honors Harriet Tubman | Fishing for Answers

If Erivo becomes the youngest EGOT winner in history, she hopes to celebrate with EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg: "She's kind of awesome and I've followed in her footsteps."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

medicinehelp

Charles Myrick -CEO Cynthia Erivo Sings Aretha Franklin, Shares Lesson from ‘Harriet’ Director Kasi Lemmons & More | THR… https://t.co/9H9YvZwJUN 4 hours ago

chicagodemoreel

chicagodemoreel Cynthia Erivo Sings Aretha Franklin, Shares Lesson from 'Harriet' Director Kasi Lemmons & More | THR https://t.co/1kfiKP8uJw 7 hours ago

ScriptFeed

THE SCRIPT Cynthia Erivo Sings Aretha Franklin, Shares Lesson from 'Harriet' Director Kasi Lemmons & More | THR https://t.co/mumabiSFNd 9 hours ago

VortexBrito

Brito Vagner Dantas Cynthia Erivo Sings Aretha Franklin, Shares Lesson from 'Harriet' Direct... https://t.co/xE5qa9hYZC via @YouTube 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elton John to Perform at Oscars [Video]Elton John to Perform at Oscars

Elton John to Perform at Oscars John will take to the stage at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on February 9 to perform "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from his biopic, 'Rocketman.' 'Harriet' star Cynthia..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

HARRIET movie - A Place For You [Video]HARRIET movie - A Place For You

HARRIET movie - A Place For You Plot synopsis: Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.