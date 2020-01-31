Two women arrested after car breaches Mar-a-Lago security

Florida officials said two women were arrested after a black SUV managed to breach two security checkpoints near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, on Friday.

Officials said an officer opened fire on the vehicle as it drove toward the resort’s main entrance during a car chase.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters how it happened: (SOUNDBITE)(English) PALM BEACH COUNTY SHERIFF, RIC BRADSHAW, SAYING: "The FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, who was working a security job at Breakers was notified by security that they had a white female that was acting irrationally, that was actually up on her car doing some kind of dance." Bradshaw says, despite the official's attempt to stop the woman - identified as 30-year-old Hannah Roemhild - she drove off and a pursuit ensued.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) PALM BEACH COUNTY SHERIFF, RIC BRADSHAW, SAYING: "As this vehicle that's going in excess of 70 miles an hour comes toward the Mar-a-Lago checkpoints - she crashes through the first one which is barricades manned by deputies, goes through to the second checkpoint, there's already a vehicle there that's being checked, crashes through that particular area, and then over towards where another checkpoint would be, where's there are deputies and the Secret Service is actually in the street next to the vehicle.

That's when they said 'you know what, we need to take some action here to try to disable the vehicle and the driver, before it goes any farther." That's when shots were fired.

But the car - with two women inside - kept going... and eventually stopped at a motel.

Officials say they don't believe the driver intended to get to Trump's resort.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) PALM BEACH COUNTY SHERIFF, RIC BRADSHAW, SAYING: "No, it's no intention.

It's a road that leads no where else but to Mar-a-Lago.

I'm not so sure she knew where she was going." But Bradshaw said the 30-year-old driver is likely to face charges of assault on a federal officer, deadly assault on a sheriff's deputy and various traffic charges.