Brexiteers celebrate as Britain leaves EU

Brexiteers celebrate as Britain leaves EU

Brexiteers celebrate as Britain leaves EU

The United Kingdom finally cast off from the European Union on Friday for an uncertain Brexit future.
Brexiteers celebrate as Britain leaves EU

Britain's exit from the EU ends 47 years of union with Europe.

It also draws a line under a bitter and divisive wrangle over whether, when and how the country should cut its ties to the bloc.

The move marks the country's biggest geopolitical shift since losing its global empire.



