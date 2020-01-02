Global  

Celebrations and protests across the country as the UK leaves the EU

The hour when the UK officially left the EU was greeted with both celebrations and protests.

Hundreds of people gathered at Westminster for a Brexit celebration to mark the UK leaving the European Union.
