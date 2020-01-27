Global  

President Trump Expands Travel Ban To 6 More Countries

President Trump Expands Travel Ban To 6 More Countries

President Trump Expands Travel Ban To 6 More Countries

Advocates say the expanded policy will primarily impact Muslim and African populations.
Muslim ban: US House to vote on bill to repeal Trump's travel ban

Trump confirmed last week he plans to dramatically expand the travel ban to include more countries.
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNewsdayReuters


Trump expands US travel ban to 6 more countries

Nonimmigrant visas were not affected.
Khaleej Times - Published


pete_mielke

Pete Mielke MORE GOOD NEWS! President Trump expands the travel ban to six more mostly Muslim and African countries… https://t.co/Av4sLvd50A 6 minutes ago

sylvia_schulz1

Sylvia SchulzX RT @barenakedislam: MORE GOOD NEWS! President Trump expands the travel ban to six more mostly Muslim and African countries https://t.co/uSf… 10 minutes ago

barenakedislam

barenakedislam MORE GOOD NEWS! President Trump expands the travel ban to six more mostly Muslim and African countries… https://t.co/pRtTB8dUj3 22 minutes ago

Shindawg_

Sara RT @Exodus_Refugee: “The six countries are Burma, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania. They join seven countries who are still… 47 minutes ago

beiner_petra

Petra Beiner RT @NBCPolitics: Trump admin. is restricting travel to Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania. The new countries join 7… 1 hour ago

Insureteck

Insureteck Trump administration expands travel ban to Nigeria and 5 other countries President Donald Trump has signed an order… https://t.co/q9KPfTl6SX 1 hour ago

trumpretweeter

Trump Retweeter RT @WashTimes: The six countries join seven countries who are still part of the president’s previous travel ban: Iran, Libya, North Korea,… 1 hour ago

HISPAGROYP

👑❌ • President Trump added six countries to his administration’s travel ban Friday in a widely anticipated expansion o… https://t.co/W01RTt46Ep 2 hours ago


Trump Restricts Immigration — But Not Temporary Visas — For 6 Nations [Video]Trump Restricts Immigration — But Not Temporary Visas — For 6 Nations

Unlike most of the countries already facing a travel ban, citizens from the newly added nations can still visit to the U.S. for business or pleasure.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published

Trump’s Travel Ban Expanded [Video]Trump’s Travel Ban Expanded

President Donald Trump is expanding his controversial travel ban to include six more countries.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:29Published

