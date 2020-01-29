Global  

Shawnee Mission students walk out in protest of new teacher contract

WITH THE SCHOOLBOARD'S PROPOSAL FOR ANEW CONTRACT.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLINGWAS AT TODAY'S RALLIES.NICK?TODAY HUNDREDS OF thosestudents WALKED OUT ofclass--SAYING THEYSUPPORT THEIRTEACHERS IN THIS FIGHT.nats of rally-A sea of STUDENTS outsideShawnee Mission NorthwestHigh School --nat--SUPPORTING THEIRTEACHERS.Natalie Hole, senior at SMNW,student.We really do care about ourteachers and we want it to beshown.THE STUDENTS held SIGNSSUCH AS 'I LOVE MYTEACHER' AND 'HURTINGTEACHERS EQUALSHURTING STUDENTS'.Eliza Kidder, senior ShawneeMission Northwest studentThey're teaching 6 classes aday and getting one planningperiod and a lot of otherschool districts....I'm sorry.Natalie Hole, senior at SMNW,student.It's honestly so heartbreakingto see these individuals whomost people would recognizeas the most deserving in ourdistrict are being robbed of tthings they've been promisedten years ago.FRUSTRATIONS EXPLODEDFROM TEACHERS INTHURSDAY NIGHT'SMEETING-AFTER A 6-1VOTE by the school board TOAPPROVE THE NEWCONTRACT.-nat of a teacher yell-THE UNION ARGUED FORSMALLER CLASS SIZES ANDMORE MONEY.Linda Sieck / NEA ShawneeMissionIt's disturbing and people inour community should bedeeply concerned about howour school board is makingdecisions.THE DISTRICT SAID THECONTRACT IS FAIR--AND ISWHAT WASRECOMMENDED IN THEFACT-FINDERS REPORTWHICH LISTENED TO BOTHARGUMENTS.David Smith, Shawnee MissionSchool DistrictWe think it's a contract thatonce teachers get a chance tosee it, they'll feel like it'sfair,they're getting 79-percent ofall the new money over those3-years.ADDITIONALLY the districtARGUES their TEACHERSARE THE HIGHEST PAID INTHE STATE.David Smith, Shawnee MissionSchool DistrictWe're trying also to do it in away that is financiallysustainable over the longterm.BUT THIS BATTLE ISN'TOVER AS THE UNION WILLCHALLENGE THE LEGALITYOF A 3-YEAR CONTRACTSINCE THEY'RE SUPPOSEDTO sign a new contractannually.Linda Sieck-Teachers NEA ShawneeMission presidentI think this is going to bemarked as a true change inthe history of our district.Eliza Kidder, senior ShawneeMission Northwest studentThey do so much work for usand they're not gettingcompensated fairly, they're notgetting what they deserve.SO NOW TEACHERS HATHREE OPTIONS -Sign the new contract..WORK under LAST YEAR'SDEAL--OR QUIT.TEACHERS HAVE 15 DAYSTO DECIDE.REPORTING LINICK STARLING41 ACTION NEWS.




