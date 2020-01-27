Global  

Downtown Dallas Lit In Purple, Gold For Lakers First Game Since Kobe Bryant Death

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:19s
Downtown Dallas is lit in purple and gold Friday night as the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for their first game since the death of former player Kobe Bryant.
Los Angeles Lakers' first game after Kobe Bryant's death

The Lakers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 31, the team's first game since Kobe Bryant died...
See the World Light Up in Purple and Gold in Honor of Kobe Bryant

Fans around the world are mourning the death of Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers legend was killed...
LeBron, Lakers pay tribute to Kobe in emotional pre-game ceremony [Video]LeBron, Lakers pay tribute to Kobe in emotional pre-game ceremony

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during emotional pre-game ceremony

Lakers Honor Kobe Bryant In First Game Since His Death [Video]Lakers Honor Kobe Bryant In First Game Since His Death

Alexandria Hoff reports.

