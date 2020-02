Woman who breached security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago facing charges, not terrorist related

DRIVER IS ARRESTED - ACCUSEDOF CRASHING THROUGH TWOCHECKPOINTS NEAR MAR A LAGO.

ADANGEROUS SITUATION THAT'S NOTONLY TRIGGERING A LOT OFQUESTIONS - BUT ALSO A MAJORLAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSE.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S TODD WILSONJOINS US WITH THE LATEST.<< IN A PRESS CONFERENCE TODAYPALM BEACH COUNTY SHERIFF RICBRADSHAW SAYS HE DOESN'T THINKTHIS SITUATION WAS TERRORISM... BUT RATHER SOMEONE DRIVINGVERY RECKLESSLY.

I SAWTHEM BRING OUT A WHITE LADYFROM UPSTAIRS AND SHE CAMEDOWN.

THEY BROUGHT HER DOWNAND SHE GOT ARRESTED.

I GUESS,I DON'T KNOW IF IT WAS HER MOMOR WHO IT WAS .

.

.IT WAS ANOLDER LADY WHO STARTED HITTINGTHE COPS BECAUSE THEY WERETAKING HER AND SHE ALSO GOTARRESTED.

NATS: (VO) ((NAME))SAYS, SHE JUST WALKED OUT OFWORK WHEN SHE SAW ALL OF THIS.(SOT50:10) 4SEC HEY WENT BACKUP I DON'T KNOW IF THEYARRESTED SOMEONE ELSE BUT IJUST HEARD THEM SAY PUT YOURHANDS UP.

NATS: (VO) 30 YEAROLD HANNAH ROEMHILD WASHANDCUFFED, PUT IN THE BACK OFA PALM BEACH COUNTY SQUAD CARAND ULTIMATELY ARRESTED.

HERJOURNEY STARTED BEFORE NOON -WHEN A STATE TROOPER RESPONDEDTO A CALL ABOUT A PERSONOUTSIDE THE BREAKERS HOTEL.PALM BEACH COUNTY SHERIFF RICBRADSHAW SAYS ROEMHILD WASSEEN DANCING ON HER VEHICLE.AND WHEN THE TROOPER TRIED TOSPEAK WITH HER THINGSESCALATED.

(SOT1:15:42) 13 SECHE KEPT TRYING TO TO GET HERTO RESPOND.

SHE TRIED TO PUTTHE VEHICLE IN REVERSE ATWHICH TIME HE KEPT TAPPING ONTHE WINDOW.

WHEN SHE LOOKEDLIKE SHE WAS GOING TO PUT ITIN DRIVE HE ACTUALLY SMASHEDTHE WINDOW OUT TO TRY TO GRABTHE STEERING WHEEL BUT ITDIDN'T WORK.

(VO) BRADSHAWSAYS THE WOMAN TOOK OFF..

,AND ENDED UP DRIVING TOWARDSMAR A LAGO WHERE SHE CRASHEDTHROUGH THE FIRST CHECKPOINT.SHE'S THEN ALLEGED TO HAVEDRIVEN THROUGH A SECONDCHECKPOINT - WHERE THERE'SDEPUTIES AND SECRET SERVICE.(SOT 2:35:21) 9 SEC AT THATPOINT IN TIME THE SECURITYPEOPLE THAT WERE THERE, THEDEPUTIES AND SECRET SERVICEOPENED FIRE ON THE VEHICLE.THE VEHICLE KEPT GOING SOUTH.NATS: (VO) BRADSHAW BELIEVESROEMHILD ACTUALLY PICKED UPANOTHER WOMAN - ALONG THE WAY.HE SAYS, A LICENSE PLATEREADER ALERTED THEM THAT THESUV WAS OVER BY THE AIRPORT.

ASTATE TROOPER FOUND THE DRIVERNEAR A MOTEL.

(SOT3:27:36) 6SEC HE DRIVER JUMPED OUT ANDWAS TRYING TO FLEE TO A ROOM.THE TROOPER DID A GREAT JOB,TACKLED HER AND TOOK HER INTOCUSTODY.

CHARGES ROEMHILD AREASSAULT ON A FEDERAL OFFICERAND DEADLY ASSAULT TOSHERIFF'S DEPUTIES ANDWHATEVER TRAFFIC CHARGES GIVENBY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL.

INWEST PALM BEACH, TODD WILSWPTV NC 5.