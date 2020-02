Delray's Super Bowl LIV pep rally combines 'football and fashion'

PALM BEACH COUNTY.

BUT IT'SNOT FOR FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS..INSTEAD ITS SUPER BOWL 54.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'S ARTHURMONDALE WENT TO DELRAY BEACHFOR THE BIG EVENT COMBININGFOOTBALL AND FASHION FOR THENIGHT.<< ARTHUR MONDALE, REPORTING“THIS PEP RALLY IS ANUNCONVENTIONAL WAY TO COMBINEFOOTBALLDELRAY BEACH FASHION WEEK.

ANDIT DOUBLED DOWN ON THEECONOMIC IMPACT” CLIPNATBURST BAND MUSIC THEATLANTIC COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOLMARCHING BAND BROUGHT THESPIRIT OF THE SUPER BOWL FORTYMILES NORTH OF HARD ROCKSTADIUM.

CLIP 4737(18:19:12”HYPE AND HYSTERIA.CLIP 4710 (16:39:06”ITHAPPENING” CLIP 4730(17:54:16”ITCLIP 4737 (18:19:17”THE SPEEDOF THE GAME IS WHAT I THINK ISTHE BEST IN THEWORLD”(18:19:20) AND FANSBROUGHT THEIR GEAR TO PROVEIT.

BILL CEASAR, CEASARAND RIBS CLIP 4729(17:49:44”WELL MY COUSINBRANDON FLOWERS USED TO PLAYFOR THE KANSAS CITYCHIEFS.(17:49:47) AND THIS PEPRALLY - ORGANIZED BY THEDOWNTOWN DELRAY BEACHDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY - ALSOFEATURED A FORMER 49ERS WIDERECEIVER.

VINNY SUTHERLAND,FORMER 49ERS WIDE RECEIVERCLIP 4737 (18:20:38”I LIKEDTHEM BETTER WHEN THEY WROTETHE CHECK - BUT I WILL BEROOTING FOR SANFRAN”(18:20:38) LAURA SIMON,EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THEDOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITYCLIP 4712 (16:41:34”WE HAVESUPER BOWL IN SOUTH FLORIDAFOR GOSH SAKES - WE AREHERE”(16:41:36) SUPER BOWL 54COINCIDES WITH DELRAYSEVENTH ANNUAL FASHION WEEK -THE BEST IN WOMENMENSIMON, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OFTHE DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENTAUTHORITY CLIP 4712(16:45:31”95-PERCENT OF THEMARE SMALL BUSINESSES.

ORINDEPENDENT BUSINESSOWNERS”(16:45:34) SUPPORTINGTHE LAUNCH OF CELLARDOORBOUTIQUE AN*UPCYCLIN* WEARCOMPANY.

BETHANY BARTLETT-TOMKO, CELLARDOOR BOUTIQUEOWNER CLIP 4734(18:07:56”UPCYCLING IS TAKINGSOMETHING OLD AND ITS MAKINGIT CURRENT.

BY CHANGING IT.MAKING IT DIFFERENT.

NEW.EXCITING”(18:08:02)EXCITEMENT THAT HAS ANECONOMIC IMPACT OUTSIDE OFMIAMI AND THE GAME.

NATBURSTCLIP 4728 (17:48:41”I DONGO TO MIAMI” LAURA SIMON,EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THEDOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITYCLIP 4712 (16:45:24”ITEXPERIENTIAL MARKETING.

ARTHURMONDALE, REPORTING“THEDOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITYSAYS RETAILERS ARE INVESTED INTHEIR CUSTOMER BASE - LIKEFANS ARE TO THE GAME.

ARTHURMONDALE WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5”