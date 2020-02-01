Lakers Return To 'House That Kobe Built' For First Time Since Crash

Global  

LeBron James and the rest of the team warmed up before the game against the Portland Trailblazers wearing Bryant's jerseys as members of Gigi's Mamba Sports Academy team sat courtside and watched.
Anthony Davis and his Lakers teammates just took the court for the first time since Kobe Bryant's...
Full coverage of the scene at Staples Center as the Lakers return to the court for the first time...
Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers have paid their respects to Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Centre. The Lakers played their first home game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday since the death..

The LA Lakers will play for the first time tonight since a helicopter crash killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, Frank Vascellaro reports (0:36). WCCO 4 News at 5 – January 31, 2020

