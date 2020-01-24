Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > India vs New Zealand | Men in Blue arrive for final T20I clash with the Kiwis

India vs New Zealand | Men in Blue arrive for final T20I clash with the Kiwis

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
India vs New Zealand | Men in Blue arrive for final T20I clash with the Kiwis

India vs New Zealand | Men in Blue arrive for final T20I clash with the Kiwis

Indian cricket team arrived in Mount Maunganui on Saturday for their final clash with New Zealand.

India and New Zealand are currently playing five-match T20 series.

India is leading the series 4-0.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U-19 World Cup: Indians look to maintain unbeaten run against Kiwis

*Bloemfontein:* Already through to the quarterfinals after two resounding wins on the trot, defending...
Mid-Day - Published

3rd T20I: India win maiden T20 series in NZ with Super Over victory

India beat New Zealand in the 3rd T20I via Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Snookerfan91

Pavlo Escobar Official 🎱 @imVkohli So proud of the boys in blue! England, India and Australia are miles ahead of the rest. Feel sorry for Ne… https://t.co/0h9aKLNHGT 11 hours ago

4beautyzone

latest news India vs New Zealand: Visitors' T20 World Cup auditioning pool hands Men in Blue victory in strange, see-saw encoun… https://t.co/PJPowJxM3o 12 hours ago

vishnulive37

Vishnu Live It's 4-0 To Team India! Men In Blue On Course To Inflict T20I Series Whitewash Vs New Zealand https://t.co/e15v4vgJ5S via @indiatimes 17 hours ago

jhayash

Yash Jha RT @FirstpostSports: It’s not just the result, and that #TeamIndia’s second-choice picks bailed them out. It’s the confidence you derive fr… 18 hours ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports It’s not just the result, and that #TeamIndia’s second-choice picks bailed them out. It’s the confidence you derive… https://t.co/MMBhiTjlJV 18 hours ago

VOICE_2U

HAFEEZ PARDESI New Zealand vs India 2020: Shardul Thakur Reveals What he has Learnt From Wellington T20I The Men in Blue have cons… https://t.co/EGWb41oYFm 20 hours ago

NanduChitnis

Nandu Chitnis No matter what New Zealand cant beat India. These Men in Blue never give up !! Super over x 2. India up 4-0. #INDvsNZ 20 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win [Video]India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma spoke on his super over performance against New Zealand on Wednesday. Rohit cleared the boundary ropes with two sumptuous hits to bag the series for India. India won the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:30Published

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Rohit, Shami guide India to a famous win in Super Over thriller [Video]India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Rohit, Shami guide India to a famous win in Super Over thriller

Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami emerged heroes as Team India defeated New Zealand in a nail-biting Super Over thriller in the third Twenty20 international in Hamilton.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.