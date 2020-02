Budget 2020 | Railways | Key Highlights | Oneindia News

To set up Viability gap funding to set up hospitals under Ayushman Bharat, Proceeds from taxes on medical devices to help fund Ayushman Bharat , To make India TV=B free by 2025 under TB harega- Desh jeetega scheme , To provide 69,000 cr for Various health schemes To provide Rs 3.60 Lakh cr for water for all scheme Committed to deliver on earlier promise of, 'Water for all'