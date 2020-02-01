Opinion: Why Canceling Student Loan Debt Isn't The Answer

Both Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren want to cancel $1.6 trillion in student-loan debt.

But, according to a Business Insider opinion piece, neither of their plans address a big underlying cause for the crisis.

Federally guaranteed loans incentivize colleges to continue to raise tuition.

Business Insider writer Anthony L.

Fisher explains, "If the government curbed its seemingly boundless supply of student-loan funds, tuition costs would almost certainly drop as a result.