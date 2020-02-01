Everything you need to know about Union Budget 2020 | Oneindia News

Global  

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:04s
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposes to provide ₹1.7 lakh crore for transport infrastructure in 2020-21, Cente to provide 20% equity for Bengaluru Suburban Transportation Raj 100 more airports to be developed by 2024 to support Central government's "Udaan" scheme.

150 higher education institutions to offer apprenticeship diplomas by March 2021.

The government will promote 'Study In India' initiative.
