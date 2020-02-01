Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tlaib Says She Regrets Booing Hillary Clinton

Tlaib Says She Regrets Booing Hillary Clinton

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Tlaib Says She Regrets Booing Hillary ClintonRashida Tlaib says she regrets booing Hillary Clinton.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in Iowa

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., couldn’t resist the urge to boo former Secretary of State Hillary...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comBBC NewsIndependentJerusalem PostTIMEMediaiteCBS NewsDaily Caller


WATCH: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Leads Bernie Sanders Crowd in Vociferous Booing of ‘Hater’ Hillary Clinton

Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib encouraged the crowd at a Bernie Sanders rally to...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •CBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Debrah38249436

Debrah RT @KarluskaP: Tlaib expresses regret for booing Hillary Clinton at Sanders event, says supporters ‘deserve better’- BS you’re afraid of be… 3 minutes ago

Wvwalker1

WV/walker1 RT @missymohum: Tlaib expresses regret for booing Hillary Clinton at Sanders event, says supporters ‘deserve better’ https://t.co/EY4vaOk8s… 7 minutes ago

JoAnnBaldwin55

JoAnn Baldwin Tlaib expresses regret for booing Hillary Clinton at Sanders event, says supporters ‘deserve better’⁦@RashidaTlaib⁩… https://t.co/QN39u3vOPG 8 minutes ago

cmerfy

cmerfy 🌊🌊🌊'Sanders campaign manager, praised Tlaib on Sat. “Rashida, you’re all good. We love your passion & conviction. D… https://t.co/F2YF2PWfvl 8 minutes ago

Dachshundlady11

Mary Hooper RT @washingtonpost: Rep. Rashida Tlaib says she regrets booing Hillary Clinton https://t.co/YxzhkeChfV 20 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in Iowa [Video]Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in Iowa

Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in Iowa

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published

Watch: Rashida Tlaib Boos Hillary Clinton [Video]Watch: Rashida Tlaib Boos Hillary Clinton

Watch Rashida Tlaib boo Hillary Clinton.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.