Pompeo visits Belarus as Minsk's ties with Moscow fray 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:10s - Published Pompeo visits Belarus as Minsk's ties with Moscow fray .S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo travelled to Belarus on Saturday, seeking to "normalise" ties at a time when relations between Minsk and its traditional ally Russia are under strain. Lucy Fielder reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Pompeo visits Belarus as Minsk's ties with Moscow fray U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Belarus on Saturday, seeking to "normalize" ties at a...

Reuters - Published 9 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Daniel L. Gurley Pompeo visits Belarus as Minsk's ties with Moscow fray https://t.co/nLchEuz0M6 2 minutes ago ST Foreign Desk US' Mike Pompeo visits Belarus as Minsk's ties with Moscow fray https://t.co/uBOa0ZaxDC 14 minutes ago The Straits Times US' Mike Pompeo visits Belarus as Minsk's ties with Moscow fray https://t.co/uHSe3fKE1T 16 minutes ago Oka RT @Reuters: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Belarus, seeking to improve ties, as relations between Minsk and its traditional ally Rus… 22 minutes ago Reuters Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Belarus, seeking to improve ties, as relations between Minsk and its tradition… https://t.co/qn40IX5Khs 49 minutes ago Microsoft News Pompeo visits Belarus as Minsk's ties with Moscow fray https://t.co/qw4FkpZevh 1 hour ago M RT @Reuters: Pompeo visits Belarus as Minsk's ties with Moscow fray https://t.co/iWo7AqHJAP https://t.co/gKemLIrI9J 1 hour ago MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Pompeo visits Belarus as Minsk's ties with Moscow fray: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo trav… https://t.co/qYea1coTI9 2 hours ago