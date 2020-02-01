Global  

Pompeo visits Belarus as Minsk's ties with Moscow fray

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo travelled to Belarus on Saturday, seeking to &quot;normalise&quot; ties at a time when relations between Minsk and its traditional ally Russia are under strain.

Lucy Fielder reports.
