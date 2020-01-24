Global  

International precautions as coronavirus death toll jumps

The number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China has risen by 46 to 259, the country&apos;s health authority said on Saturday, as the United States and other nations announced new border curbs on foreigners who have been in China.

Emer McCarthy reports.
WHO declares public health emergency over coronavirus; death toll rises to 213

*Geneva:* The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday announced a public health emergency of...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Travel curbs mount on China as virus toll rises

China faced mounting isolation from international travel curbs and flight suspensions on Saturday as...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters



