International precautions as coronavirus death toll jumps 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:47s - Published International precautions as coronavirus death toll jumps The number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China has risen by 46 to 259, the country's health authority said on Saturday, as the United States and other nations announced new border curbs on foreigners who have been in China. Emer McCarthy reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this World News & International Relations International precautions as coronavirus death toll jumps https://t.co/mXN5eMNhoF via @circleboom 3 hours ago Maquinas Empacadoras International precautions as coronavirus death toll jumps... 3 hours ago