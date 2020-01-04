Global  

Solskjaer blames dull draw with Wolves on lack of energy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blamed a lack of energy after Manchester United played out a dull goalless draw with Wolves.The United boss praised the attitude and effort of his players in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford but felt the recent heavy schedule affected performance.
