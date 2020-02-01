Recess School's Out Movie (2001) 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:45s - Published Recess School's Out Movie (2001) Recess School's Out Movie Trailer (2001) - Plot synopsis: TJ and company must save summer vacation from disappearing forever. Genre: Animation Comedy Director: Chuck Sheetz Writers: Paul Germain, Joe Ansolabehere, Paul Germain Stars: Rickey D'Shon Collins, Jason Davis, Ashley Johnson 0

