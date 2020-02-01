Global  

Penelope Movie (1966) Natalie Wood, Ian Bannen, Dick Shawn , Peter Falk

Plot synopsis: Can armed robbery save a marriage?

This comedy starring Natalie Wood, Peter Falk, Dick Shawn and Jonathan Winters debates this and other questions about modern relationships.

Penelope (Wood) marries James Elcott (Ian Bannen) after a very brief courtship, and as his star rises in the banking business, he spends less and less time with her.

Penelope devises what she thinks is a good plan to get James’ attention – disguising herself as an old lady and robbing his bank.

Unfortunately, the robbery is successful, and now Penelope has bigger problems on her hands.

Adding extra fizz to this effervescent caper comedy is buoyant and joyful music from John Williams’ early days as a film composer.

Williams demonstrates his skills with pop and jazz in a score that includes the title tune, featuring lyrics by Leslie Bricusse (Victor/Victoria, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory).

Genre: Comedy Crime Director: Arthur Hiller Writers: George Wells, Howard Fast Stars: Natalie Wood, Ian Bannen, Dick Shawn, Peter Falk
