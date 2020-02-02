The Creepy Reason Uber Suspended 240 Driver Accounts In Mexico

Reuters reports ride-hailing company Uber suspended 240 accounts of users in Mexico on Saturday.

The accounts are of drivers who may recently have come in contact with someone possibly infected with the new coronavirus.

The virus is believed to have originated late last year from illegally traded wildlife at an animal market in Wuhan, China.

It has caused alarm because it spreads quickly and there are still important unknowns surrounding it.

There are no confirmed cases in Mexico.