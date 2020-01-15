2020 Dems dash across Iowa in final weekend

As the first nominating contest approaches, the Democratic presidential candidates fanned across Iowa this weekend for a frenzy of rallies and last-ditch speeches.

Public opinion polls show U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are in a dead heat for first place, with U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg close behind.

After being stuck in Washington serving as jurors in Trump's impeachment trial and due back on Monday, Senators Sanders, Warren and Amy Klobuchar campaigned hard in the midwestern state to make up for lost time.

Warren even made a surprise appearance at a bar in downtown Des Moines right after her jury duties ended Friday night.

(SOUNDBITE) SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN SAYING: "There is no one I would rather be in this fight with than you, because this is the moment that we will dream big, fight hard and win." Although Sanders has been racking up union endorsements, Biden on Saturday got a big one for himself : A labor union representing 200,000 transit workers that backed sanders in the 2016 campaign said they would support the former vice president.

On Monday the Iowa Caucuses will kick off at 7 PM Central time.