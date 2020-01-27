Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Remembering Kobe: Lower Merion High School Honors NBA Legend With Emotional Tribute

Remembering Kobe: Lower Merion High School Honors NBA Legend With Emotional Tribute

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
Remembering Kobe: Lower Merion High School Honors NBA Legend With Emotional TributeJoe Holden reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lower Merion High School honors Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims

Lower Merion High School held a tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other...
Delawareonline - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Kobe Bryant leaves behind a business empire

Los Angeles lost a basketball legend on Sunday with the untimely death of Kobe Bryant. A career-long...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

liskaaz

liska langdon RT @jaketapper: Remembering Kobe Bryant: Lower Merion High School Honors NBA Legend With Emotional Tribute – CBS Philly https://t.co/6fWYBP… 2 hours ago

AnJillOfLight

Anjill🌟🕊 15. So apparently Kobe Bryant’s High School Jersey was #33. 😳🤦🏻‍♀️ Make it stop! ✋🏻🛑 #Illuminati Everything has me… https://t.co/C1knrlIbku 3 hours ago

AndreAdderley

Andre RT @FOX29philly: REMEMBERING KOBE 💜💛 Mercedes-Benz in downtown LA showing their love for Kobe Bryant by spelling out his name with a heart… 3 hours ago

CoachWeaver3

Andy Coach Weaver RT @CBSPhilly: #RememberingKobe in the place it all started: Lower Merion High School honors the NBA legend with a special tribute. @HMonro… 3 hours ago

J_GRAJALES75

Jose Grajales Remembering Kobe Bryant: Lower Merion High School Honors NBA Legend With Emotional Tribute – CBS Philly https://t.co/HTlrlyAxFf 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Cloudy skies will stick around tonight with a warm front lifting through. Some flurries or drizzle are possible as temperatures fall into the lower 30s with a steady west wind at 10-15 mph. The..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:26Published

Lower Merion High School Honors NBA Legend With Emotional Tribute [Video]Lower Merion High School Honors NBA Legend With Emotional Tribute

Howard Monroe reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.