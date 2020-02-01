Chiefs fans make Miami Arrowhead south

Global  

As the Kansas City Chiefs held their last practice ahead of Super Bowl LIV, thousands of fans packed downtown Miami's Bayfront Park for a pep rally party.
GONE TO, TO SUPPORTTHEIR TEAM.WELL WHEN IT COMES TOTHE BIG GAME, YOU HAVETO PICK A SIDE.

BECAUSEWHEN IT COMES TO THESUPER BOWL, THERE'S NONEUTRAL GROUND.HE CAME TO ARROWHEADSOUTHALL THE WAY FROMSWITZERLANDBen Carrier/ Chiefs fanThere were no Chiefs fans nothe plane but I came becauseI couldn't miss itBUT THERE'S NOTHINGNEUTRAL ABOUT WHO BENCARRIER IS CHEERING FORBen Carrier/ Chiefs fanHope to go to a few moreSuper Bowls after thisSO DOES CHRISTYMARTHEDALChristy Marthedal/ Chiefs fanMy husband is a 49ers fan.

Hedefinitely got it wrongTHERE'S NOTHINGNEUTRAL ABOUT HERMARRIAGE EITHERChristy Marthedal/ Chiefs fanWe're sitting on the AFC side,so there is that.

I am finallygoing to be surrounded bythousands and thousands ofChiefs fans when we usuallygo to the 49ers stadium andwatch games with theChargers.

That was thecompromiseSO AS THEY COUNT DOWNTHE HOURS UNTIL THE BIGGAMETHERE'S JUST ONECOMPROMISE THEY'RENOT WILLING TO MAKEChristy Marthedal/ Chiefs fanI've told him on our whole wayhere, we haven't seen any49er fans so either they arenot coming or they are latehahaWELL TOMORROW, WEWILL SEE WHO ISVICTORIOUS.

ONLY ONEMORE NIGHT UNTIL SUPERBOWL SUNDAY.AT HARD ROCK STADI




