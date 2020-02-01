Global  

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News

Team India produced another dominant show on the field as they defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval in Tauranga.

With this win the men in blue created a massive record as Virat Kohli and his boys became the first team in the t20i history to win a five match series 5-0.
