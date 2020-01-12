Mourinho praises Spurs’ discipline 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 05:46s - Published Mourinho praises Spurs’ discipline Jose Mourinho praised his players for their organisation and discipline as Tottenham dramatically beat Man City 2-0 in a game surrounded by VAR controversies. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources 'Mane & Salah know who Tanganga is!' Spurs boss Jose Mourinho bats away questions about transfers and praises Japhet Tanganga, suggesting Liverpool now know who the Premier League debutant is. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:15Published 3 weeks ago