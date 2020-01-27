Global  

Iraqi protesters reject new PM in marches across the country





Protesters marched in Baghdad and southern cities in Iraq on Sunday against the appointment of the country&apos;s new Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi.

Emer McCarthy reports.
