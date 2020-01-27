Iraqi protesters reject new PM in marches across the country 29 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:39s - Published Iraqi protesters reject new PM in marches across the country Protesters marched in Baghdad and southern cities in Iraq on Sunday against the appointment of the country's new Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi. Emer McCarthy reports.

