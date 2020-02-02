Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The first coronavirus death outside China's borders

The first coronavirus death outside China's borders

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
The first coronavirus death outside China's borders

The first coronavirus death outside China's borders

China will seek to boost its economy on Monday as it battles the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, and in the Philippines the first death from the virus outside China is reported.

David Doyle reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

First death outside China: Virus update

A 44-year-old man from Wuhan died in the Philippines on Saturday as a result of coronavirus, the...
Bangkok Post - Published

China seeks to boost economy as first virus death reported outside its borders

China ramped up measures to contain the coronavirus epidemic and shore up an economy hit by travel...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BACFA

BACFA™ RT @Reuters: China ramped up measures to contain the #coronavirus epidemic and shore up the economy against its effects, as the first death… 19 seconds ago

Alnajideen

MO Alnajideen #Coronavirus Live Updates: Death in #Philippines Is First Outside #China #NewYorkTimes 23 seconds ago

GiulioTerzi

Giulio Terzi #CoronaVirus: First death outside China reported in https://t.co/59ldfsFzQN News https://t.co/gih7gYWktj @GlobalCRL @HandsOffCain_En 31 seconds ago

Michaelomondi40

Mike Valentine RT @citizentvkenya: Coronavirus Panic: 3 Kenyans quarantined on arrival from China. Kenyan student quarantined at Coast General Hospital. 2… 1 minute ago

y_kitman

y_kitman 🇭🇰😷🖐️ RT @MailOnline: Philippines records first coronavirus death outside China where total killed rises by 45 in just 24 HOURS #CoronavirusOutbr… 2 minutes ago

aucoyote

John M Vann RT @AJEnglish: "This is the first reported [#coronavrius] death outside China." - Rabindra Abeyasinghe, World Health Organization. https://… 2 minutes ago

macsleem

Salim Ali Ramzan RT @washingtonpost: Coronavirus infections predicted to grow exponentially; first death outside China; outbreak becomes political https://t… 3 minutes ago

RicksterRicks

Rickster Rickster First Wuhan coronavirus death reported outside China https://t.co/XdNCvaS4vJ 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Philippines reports first coronavirus death outside China [Video]Philippines reports first coronavirus death outside China

A 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan has died in the Philippines, the country&apos;s Health Department says, in the first coronavirus fatality outside China. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published

The first coronavirus death outside China's borders [Video]The first coronavirus death outside China's borders

China will seek to boost its economy on Monday as it battles the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, and in the Philippines the first death from the virus outside China is reported. David Doyle..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.