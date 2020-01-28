Global  

Legally Blonde Movie (2001) Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair

Legally Blonde Movie (2001) Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair

Legally Blonde Movie (2001) Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair

Legally Blonde Movie Trailer HD (2001) - Plot synopsis: Elle Woods, a fashionable sorority queen is dumped by her boyfriend.

She decides to follow him to law school, while she is there she figures out that there is more to her than just looks.

Director: Robert Luketic Writers: Amanda Brown, Karen McCullah, Kirsten Smith Stars: Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair
