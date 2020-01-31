Global  

New Cases Of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed In Santa Clara County

Juliette Goodrich reports on new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara and San Benito counties (2-2-2020)
Santa Clara County reports first Northern California case of coronavirus

A man in Santa Clara County has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed case in the...
bizjournals - Published

What you need to know about coronavirus as Bay Area confirms its first case

The Santa Clara County Health Department said Friday that a resident of the county tested positive...
SFGate - Published


Travelers Arriving At JFK Concerned About Coronavirus [Video]Travelers Arriving At JFK Concerned About Coronavirus

Wearing surgical masks, travelers got off planes at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday and expressed concerns about the uncertainty of pending coronavirus cases in New York City. CBSN New..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:24Published

Second Case Of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed In Santa Clara County [Video]Second Case Of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed In Santa Clara County

Juliette Goodrich reports on new case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara County (2-2-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:04Published

