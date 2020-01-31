New Cases Of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed In Santa Clara County 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:40s - Published New Cases Of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed In Santa Clara County Juliette Goodrich reports on new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara and San Benito counties (2-2-2020)

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Santa Clara County reports first Northern California case of coronavirus A man in Santa Clara County has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed case in the...

bizjournals - Published 2 days ago



What you need to know about coronavirus as Bay Area confirms its first case The Santa Clara County Health Department said Friday that a resident of the county tested positive...

SFGate - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this