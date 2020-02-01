NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV
During Super Bowl LIV The Kansas City Chiefs and the
San Francisco 49ers paid tribute
to Kobe during the Super Bowl
pregame ceremony.
Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, were tragically killed
along with seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan.
26.
Before kickoff, both teams stood on their respective
24-yard lines and held a moment of silence.
The move was a nod to Kobe, as he famously
wore the number 24 during his NBA career.
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez
also paid tribute to Kobe
during the halftime show.
During a stripped-down version of Lopez's "Let's Get Loud,"
a giant purple and yellow cross was illuminated on the field,
the colors of Kobe's longtime team, the Los Angeles Lakers.
A number of players also made personal
tributes to Kobe during pregame warmups.
49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders sported
a pair of cleats with Kobe's numbers, 8 and 24,
along with the words, “Rest In Peace.” Chiefs Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson also
repped Kobe with a custom pair of cleats, bearing
his numbers and the Laker's colors.