NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV

NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers paid tribute to Kobe during the Super Bowl pregame ceremony.

Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, were tragically killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan.

26.

Before kickoff, both teams stood on their respective 24-yard lines and held a moment of silence.

The move was a nod to Kobe, as he famously wore the number 24 during his NBA career.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez also paid tribute to Kobe during the halftime show.

During a stripped-down version of Lopez's "Let's Get Loud," a giant purple and yellow cross was illuminated on the field, the colors of Kobe's longtime team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

A number of players also made personal tributes to Kobe during pregame warmups.

49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders sported a pair of cleats with Kobe's numbers, 8 and 24, along with the words, “Rest In Peace.” Chiefs Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson also repped Kobe with a custom pair of cleats, bearing his numbers and the Laker's colors.