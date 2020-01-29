Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fans fired up for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

Fans fired up for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 04:19s - Published < > Embed
Fans fired up for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

Fans fired up for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

Fans started lining up outside the gates of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens early Sunday morning decked out in jerseys, hats, and chains after scoring a seat at Super Bowl LIV.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tight security promised for Super Bowl 54 in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Florida and federal law enforcement agencies preparing for the Super Bowl this Sunday...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com


Where to Watch Super Bowl 2020 - Stream, Apps & TV Guide!

The Super Bowl is kicking off soon, and we’ve got you covered with options for how to watch! The...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JaeCasino

King Jae Casino RT @FishSTL: I'm super fired up for Chiefs fans, but seeing another Missouri team, or ANY NFL team win the Super Bowl just makes me miss ha… 3 minutes ago

L_KendallSmith

Lindsay Smith RT @CraigNigrelli: Great coverage during our early newscast of how Chiefs fans are fired up from Miami to Wichita. @Deb_Farris @MorganMobl… 35 minutes ago

zechariah1680

Zechariah Cameron RT @MacLethal: Andy Reid’s son died August 5th of 2012. Days before the pre-season started. He took the Eagles 4-12 that season. Eagles fa… 35 minutes ago

FishSTL

Michael Fisher I'm super fired up for Chiefs fans, but seeing another Missouri team, or ANY NFL team win the Super Bowl just makes… https://t.co/6uReupHX09 1 hour ago

vanilla_ketchup

Ketchup Boy 🍦🍅 Eagles fans out here trying to claim this super bowl win despite them wanting Andy Reid fired. 🤭 1 hour ago

rebirthmedianet

RebirthMediaNetworks @49ers I love you guys. I dont care what other fans think who have not made the Super Bowl in years and have never… https://t.co/kYmjNlPe5n 2 hours ago

HokieV

Vishal Ranjan While #SBLIV loss was gutting and disappointing, #49ers fans calling for Shanahan to be fired are just asinine. Thi… https://t.co/zQ2ZAgtp63 2 hours ago

thatkid_andy

legendary Honestly I’m so happy for Andy Reid for winning his first Super bowl but I don’t wanna see no fucking eagles fans c… https://t.co/Rhcxp5gEPc 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

RAW: 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Speaks With Reporters After Super Bowl LIV Loss [Video]RAW: 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Speaks With Reporters After Super Bowl LIV Loss

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo takes the podium after 49ers lose 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV (2-2-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:59Published

Lifelong family of Chiefs fans go CRAZY as team captures first Super Bowl in 50 years [Video]Lifelong family of Chiefs fans go CRAZY as team captures first Super Bowl in 50 years

The incredible moment of joy is seen when the Kansas City Chiefs finally win their first Super Bowl in 50 years on Sunday (February 2) to the delight of the Barker household in Mankato, Minnesota.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.