Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Syria > Syrian government shelling kills four Turkish soldiers in Idlib

Syrian government shelling kills four Turkish soldiers in Idlib

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:53s - Published < > Embed
Syrian government shelling kills four Turkish soldiers in Idlib

Syrian government shelling kills four Turkish soldiers in Idlib

Turkish defence ministry says the attack also wounded nine soldiers, one of them critically.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Syrian shelling kills four Turkish soldiers in Idlib: defence ministry

Four Turkish soldiers were killed and nine were wounded, one of them seriously, in intense shelling...
Reuters India - Published

Erdogan says retaliating after Syrian shelling killed Turkish troops

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey will continue to retaliate against attacks on its...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

EldeenUsman

Eldeen Ahmed Usman RT @AJEnglish: “We will hold to account all those responsible for the attack on Turkish soldiers,” says Turkey’s president after the attack… 4 minutes ago

ohadzagic

Orhan Hadžagić, So this is the end of #S-400 missile purchase saga. It was supposed to be delivered by the end of February. So far… https://t.co/4SICjou96g 16 minutes ago

DaddyLukeSF

Luke Adams 🌹🏳️‍🌈🌻 RT @AJENews: LIVE: Turkey promises to retaliate after 4 of its soldiers are killed in shelling by Syrian government forces in rebel-held Id… 39 minutes ago

Abdul248Abdul

Abdul Wahid Turkey hits back after soldiers killed in Syrian gov't shelling @AJENews https://t.co/7UZiLHpEeW 45 minutes ago

capitanoooooo

sohail gondal RT @Free_Media_Hub: Ankara says it struck Syrian army after four Turkish troops were killed in Idlib, where Tu @AJEnglish https://t.co/U0rn… 47 minutes ago

dfrankenhuis

David Frankenhuis Turkey hits back after soldiers killed in Syrian gov't shelling @AJENews https://t.co/sRQ8VzaIwj 51 minutes ago

DuvarEnglish

Duvar English #Turkey's Defense Ministry said that five soldiers and one civilian personnel were killed by #Syrian government she… https://t.co/fINh2U35Te 53 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Turkey hits back after Syrian shells kill Turkish troops [Video]Turkey hits back after Syrian shells kill Turkish troops

Turkey said it has struck dozens of Syrian government targets after six of its armed services personnel were killed in northwest Syria&apos;s Idlib region, an incident that could test ties between..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published

Russia-backed Syrian forces intensify attacks in Idlib, Aleppo [Video]Russia-backed Syrian forces intensify attacks in Idlib, Aleppo

The bombardment is forcing many to flee towards the Turkish border.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.