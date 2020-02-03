CAA protests: Third incident of firing reported at Jamia's gate no. 5 | Oneindia News

A 3rd incident of firing has been reported from Jamia late Sunday night.

The latest incident involves 2 unidentified miscreants who were travelling on a red scooter and fired shots outside Jamia's gate number 5.

The fresh incident of alleged shooting comes a day after 2 shots were fired at the anti-CAA protest site at Shaheen Bagh and 3 days after firing in Jamia.