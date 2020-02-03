Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CAA protests: Third incident of firing reported at Jamia's gate no. 5 | Oneindia News

CAA protests: Third incident of firing reported at Jamia's gate no. 5 | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
CAA protests: Third incident of firing reported at Jamia's gate no. 5 | Oneindia News

CAA protests: Third incident of firing reported at Jamia's gate no. 5 | Oneindia News

A 3rd incident of firing has been reported from Jamia late Sunday night.

The latest incident involves 2 unidentified miscreants who were travelling on a red scooter and fired shots outside Jamia's gate number 5.

The fresh incident of alleged shooting comes a day after 2 shots were fired at the anti-CAA protest site at Shaheen Bagh and 3 days after firing in Jamia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi election trail heats up, PM joins campaign with 2 rallies | Oneindia News [Video]Delhi election trail heats up, PM joins campaign with 2 rallies | Oneindia News

3rd incident of firing reported in Jamia, CAA debate creates storm in Parliament, Kapil Mishra attacks AAP with 'Muslim League' jibe, PM Modi campaigns in Delhi, Anantkumar Hegde calls Gandhi's freedom..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:08Published

Watch: 2 men open fire near Jamia, students protest outside police station [Video]Watch: 2 men open fire near Jamia, students protest outside police station

A fresh case of firing was reported near Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night. Two unidentified men, who were allegedly in a scooter, allegedly fired shots near gate number 5 of the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.