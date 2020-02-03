Global  

Watch Kansas City fans react to Super Bowl win

Watch Kansas City fans react to Super Bowl win

Watch Kansas City fans react to Super Bowl win

Fans in Kansas City rejoice as the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.
Watch Kansas City fans react to Super Bowl win

Fans at a big watch party at the Kansas City Power and Light Distict celebrated as the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

With the Chiefs trailing 20-10 in the fourth quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes engineered three scoring drives in just over five minutes, hitting Travis Kelce and Damien Williams with short touchdown passes to take the lead.



Travis Kelce confident Kansas City Chiefs fans won't have long to wait for another Super Bowl win

After the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years, Travis Kelce suggested the wait for another...
Kansas City plans Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade and rally for Wednesday

Chiefs' Super Bowl parade will take place Wednesday in Kansas City with a rally at Union Station --...
49ers fans lament loss at Super Bowl

Fans of the San Francisco 49ers were devastated by the loss to Kansas City Chiefs, who won with a dramatic 31-20 comeback in the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 2).

Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50 year drought and won the Super Bowl after a nail-biting fourth quarter. Ryan Brooks reports.

