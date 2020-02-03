Global  

Campaign 2020: Iowa Caucuses Get Democratic Race Underway Tonight

The final CBS News Battleground Tracker shows Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden tied in first place.

CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Campaign 2020: Democratic Iowa Caucuses Get Underway Tonight

The nominating process for the Democratic presidential race kicks off on today when Iowa holds its...
CBS 2 - Published

Democratic race opens in Iowa amid worry over beating Trump

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Democratic campaign that has cost more than $1 billion, dashed the...
Seattle Times - Published


