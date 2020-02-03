Campaign 2020: Iowa Caucuses Get Democratic Race Underway Tonight
|
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Campaign 2020: Iowa Caucuses Get Democratic Race Underway Tonight
The final CBS News Battleground Tracker shows Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden tied in first place.
CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|The nominating process for the Democratic presidential race kicks off on today when Iowa holds its...
CBS 2 - Published
|DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Democratic campaign that has cost more than $1 billion, dashed the...
Seattle Times - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources