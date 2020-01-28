Global  

Over 300 Indian passengers stranded in Wuhan quarantined at Chinese airport

Over 300 Indian passengers stranded in Wuhan were quarantined at a Chinese airport on January 31 before they were flown back to India.

A Boeing 747 brought back 324 Indians who were left stranded in Wuhan after the city went into lockdown after the coronavirus outbreak.
