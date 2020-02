Millions expected to call out of work Monday with Super Bowl Fever

YOU MAY NOTICE A LOT OF EMPTYCUBICLES AT WORK TODAY.

MORETHAN 17 MILLION PEOPLE AREEXPECTED TO STAY HOME, WITHSUPER BOWL FEVER.

A NEW SURVEYFOUND MOST OF THOSE EMPLOYEESARE USING ━━O TIME THEYALREADY GOT APPROVED, BUTNEARLY ━ MILLION PLAN TO CALLOUT SICK THIS MORNING.

FORYEARS THERE HAVE BEEN CALLS TOMAKE THE MONDAY AFTER THESUPER BOWL A PUBLIC HOLIDAY,AND SOME BUSINESSES DO GIVEWORKERS THE DAY OFF.

A POLLFROM "SURVEY GIZMO" FOUND THANEARLY HALF OF ALL EMPLOYEESWOULD RATHER WORK PRESIDENTSDAY, MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY ORCOLUMBUS DAY RATHER THAN THEDAY AFTER THE SUPER BOWL.

ONEIN 10 WOULD BE WILLING TO WORKCHRISTMAS OR THANKSGIVING TOHAVE TODAY OFF.SUNDAY WAS ALSO GROUNDHO