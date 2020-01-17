Prakash Javadekar calls Kejriwal a terrorist, AAP says arrest him | OneIndia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:38s - Published < > Embed
Prakash Javadekar calls Kejriwal a terrorist, AAP says arrest him | OneIndia News
PM Modi promises housing for all in Delhi by 2022, PM slams AAP-COng for hate politics, PM calls protests at Shaheen Bagh motivated, Oppn stages walkout as BJP's Parvesh Verma speaks, Anurag Thakur says violence cannot exist in democracy, CAA debate creates storm in Parliament, Anantkumar Hegde asked to apologise for 'Gandhi's drama' remark, 3rd positive case of Coronavirus confirmed in India and more news
Iran welcomes possibility of India talking to US to bring it back to Nuclear talks, Nirbhaya case convicts to be hanged on February 1st, Kejriwal denies AAP fault for delays in execution, Smriti Irani..