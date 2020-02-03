Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fact-checking game: Are these Coronavirus stories true or false?

Fact-checking game: Are these Coronavirus stories true or false?

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Fact-checking game: Are these Coronavirus stories true or false?

Fact-checking game: Are these Coronavirus stories true or false?

The Coronavirus is spreading, and so is the false information.

When it comes to these headlines, are you aware of what’s real and what’s not?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nick_laba

Nick Laba @WhatsMyPot i suspect the former. these days fact-checking more and more falls solely on the shoulder of the journa… https://t.co/1Iq4rfsh5o 6 days ago

brynhadubiak

Bryn Hadubiak @CTVNews Journalism isn’t a game of he said/she said. Fact-checking what these politicians say, no matter what stri… https://t.co/RLiN9aIc1w 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

First possible case of “community spread” Coronavirus in Solano County [Video]First possible case of “community spread” Coronavirus in Solano County

Health Officials say it appears the person who contracted the virus had no relevant travel history and was not in contact with anyone who has the virus.

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 03:27Published

Local hospitals preparing for coronavirus [Video]Local hospitals preparing for coronavirus

The fear of coronavirus is spreading faster than the virus itself. Southern Hills Hospital says it has people coming in and asking about it.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.