Oscar Nominated Films That Divided Critics
Some of the 2020 Oscar nominated films have divided critics.
"Joker" (2019) was nominated for 11 Oscars even though it received mixed reviews.
"Bombshell" (2019) earned three nominations but didn't impress a number of critics.
Kathy Bates earned a single nomination for "Richard Jewell" (2019), a drama that hasn't entirely won critics over.
"The Lion King" (2019) was nominated for its impressive visual effects, but the movie wasn't much of an overall hit with critics.