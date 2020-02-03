Global  

Expecting birthday girl gets sent the pregnant emoji but as a CAKE

Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas uses modeling chocolate and chocolate cake to create a one-of-a-kind pregnant lady emoji cake on Monday for a friend who's expecting a baby while celebrating her birthday.

Sideserf Cake Studios is a family team of cake artists located in Austin that creates the most realistic cakes you've ever seen and can be found on their Instagram (@SideserfCakes) and YouTube (@SideserfCakeStudio) channels.
