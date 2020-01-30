Global  

The real story of Rosa Parks -- and why we need to confront myths about black history | David Ikard

The real story of Rosa Parks -- and why we need to confront myths about black history | David Ikard

The real story of Rosa Parks -- and why we need to confront myths about black history | David Ikard

Black history taught in US schools is often watered-down, riddled with inaccuracies and stripped of its context and rich, full-bodied historical figures.

Equipped with the real story of Rosa Parks, professor David Ikard highlights how making the realities of race more benign and digestible harms us all -- and emphasizes the power and importance of historical accuracy.
