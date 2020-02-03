Study: Majority of Americans think life milestones like marriage aren't important 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published Study: Majority of Americans think life milestones like marriage aren't important Are we saying goodbye to traditional life milestones like marriage, children and buying a home? According to new research, 61% agree that traditional life milestones are no longer important. The poll of 2,000 Americans found people are delaying traditional life milestones in favor of financial security — surpassing marriage, having a child and a successful career as the most important milestone for respondents to achieve. A study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Life Happens, a nonprofit dedicated to educating U.S. consumers about the importance of life insurance for sound financial planning, uncovered the reasons why people are delaying traditional life milestones in favor of financial security. This change in priority is tied to emotion — 48% say they have personal insecurities — from financial insecurities to where they are in their careers. Forty-seven percent are saddled with the responsibility of paying off student loans, while a quarter are putting their career first. Even marriage is no longer a priority for many. Fifty-eight percent of those studied say the importance of marriage has waned as they've grown older. Money is a huge factor in why people are delaying traditional life milestones. Significantly, of those who've delayed a traditional life milestone, 74% have reported being more financially stable as a result of putting traditional life goals off. Faisa Stafford, President and CEO of Life Happens stated: "While traditional milestones are no longer making or breaking what's important in life, our study shows our hearts are still an important driver to achieving financial peace of mind, no matter your life path. A whopping 72% say financial security is an important act of love — with men more likely to agree that financial security is a genuine act of love compared with women - 80% vs. 64%." The pressure from others to reach certain life milestones by a specific age is something that is weighing on Americans. Sixty-three percent of respondents reveal they feel judged by others when they say they haven't reached a certain life milestone. Gen Zers feel they are judged most harshly for not getting married (77%) while both millennials and Gen Xers claim they are judged significantly by others for not having retirement plans in place (46% and 48%, respectively). However, just because Americans are delaying key life milestones, it doesn't mean they aren't worried about the repercussions. Seventy-seven percent of those surveyed say they worry about putting off certain life milestones. Retirement is the one Americans worry about the most (43%) followed by buying a home (39%), having children (35%), getting married (32%) and long-term financial planning, like life insurance (28%). "Significantly, our study shows that 54% of people have had to deal with unexpected life events, which have impacted their long-term financial planning, bringing to the surface the reality that our life's path can change in a second," says Faisa Stafford. "Regardless, life's path consists of milestone moments that usually require a promise - to love, cherish, guard and protect. During this season of love, we'd like to remind consumers of the value of life insurance - not for you, but the ones you love; a critical tool to allow consumers to keep their promise and financially protect their loved ones, whatever happens in life." In support of this message, Life Happens has launched its annual Insure Your Love campaign focused on motivating people to purchase life insurance to protect their loved ones financially. To take action for your loved ones, Life Happens has a free Life Insurance Needs Calculator to help evaluate your own life insurance needs. 0

