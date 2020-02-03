Kylian Mbappe annoyed with being subbed off as rumors of Real move lurk

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
Barely-legal football phenom Kylian Mbappe seems to be quite annoyed with Paris Saint Germaine coach Thomas Tuchel subbing him off after amassing a 5-0 lead at home against Montpellier in League 1 acti
Barely-legal football phenom Kylian Mbappe seems to be quite annoyed with Paris Saint Germaine coach Thomas Tuchel subbing him off after amassing a 5-0 lead at home against Montpellier in League 1 action on Saturday (February 1).

This clip shows Mbappe and Tuchel's disagreement up-close and the negative and dismissive body language from the 21-year-old World Cup winner.

The rumors of Mbappe's departure to Spanish giant Real Madrid may intensify after this display of disregard for the PSG coach.




