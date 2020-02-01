Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pete Buttigieg > Over breakfast, Iowans talk politics before caucuses

Over breakfast, Iowans talk politics before caucuses

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Over breakfast, Iowans talk politics before caucuses

Over breakfast, Iowans talk politics before caucuses

Iowans ate breakfast and talked politics at a local diner on Monday in Des Moines as the state prepares to host the first presidential nominating contest to help choose which Democratic candidate may eventually take on President Donald Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Over breakfast, Iowans talk politics before caucuses

"I like a lot of the candidates," 34-year-old Kara Vaughn said.

"I think we have a really diverse profile this time, but I'm caucusing for Elizabeth Warren, because she has really thorough plans for everything." But 47-year-old Heidi Weiss disagreed.

"Pete Buttigieg, because I think he can really bring people together," Weiss said.

"He's a peacemaker, he doesn't come with a lot of baggage.

I think he's a perfect choice." But 28-year-old David Mahnke said he would caucus for entrepreneur Andrew Yang while 53-year-old Mark Lowe showed interested in billionaire Tom Steyer and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Iowa Democrats kick off what could be a bruising nominating process when they gather at caucus sites around the state on Monday to begin choosing a challenger to President Donald Trump.

At more than 1,600 schools, community centers and other public locations, voters will render judgment on a field of 11 Democratic contenders led by front-runners Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former Vice President Joe Biden, who have battled for the top in recent Iowa opinion polls.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iowans Preparing For Their State's Caucuses Monday Night [Video]Iowans Preparing For Their State's Caucuses Monday Night

CBS4's Natalie Brand shares the latest developments in the Democratic race.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:10Published

Democrats make final push before Iowa caucuses [Video]Democrats make final push before Iowa caucuses

Democratic presidential hopefuls are making a final push before the Iowa caucuses.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.