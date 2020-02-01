Over breakfast, Iowans talk politics before caucuses

"I like a lot of the candidates," 34-year-old Kara Vaughn said.

"I think we have a really diverse profile this time, but I'm caucusing for Elizabeth Warren, because she has really thorough plans for everything." But 47-year-old Heidi Weiss disagreed.

"Pete Buttigieg, because I think he can really bring people together," Weiss said.

"He's a peacemaker, he doesn't come with a lot of baggage.

I think he's a perfect choice." But 28-year-old David Mahnke said he would caucus for entrepreneur Andrew Yang while 53-year-old Mark Lowe showed interested in billionaire Tom Steyer and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Iowa Democrats kick off what could be a bruising nominating process when they gather at caucus sites around the state on Monday to begin choosing a challenger to President Donald Trump.

At more than 1,600 schools, community centers and other public locations, voters will render judgment on a field of 11 Democratic contenders led by front-runners Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former Vice President Joe Biden, who have battled for the top in recent Iowa opinion polls.